Minneapolis Woman May Lose Her Home All Because Of A Late Phone Call

Photo: The Uptake

Despite rallying support from more than 100,000 online petitioners, a Minneapolis homeowner may still be evicted from the home she’s lived in for nearly two decades.”On Tuesday, June 19th, the sheriff posted a 24-hour eviction notice on the front door I have come home to for the last 17 years,” Anita Reyes-LeRey says. “I am not leaving. I have nowhere to go. I am standing up for myself, my family and community.”



Her adversary is Woodlands National Bank, a branch that largely serves Native American residents in Minneapolis. When Reyes-LeRey fell behind on mortgage payments in May 2011, the bank notified her that they were putting her home up for auction two months later.

“For several months, I wasn’t able to go to work, but Woodlands never asked for proof of hardship,” she says. “Even after I was able to find a new job, and could easily afford my old monthly payments, Woodlands refused [to negotiate], asking for all the money at once.”

Eventually, the bank offered to cut her a deal: She could stay in home as a renter for a year with the option to refinance her mortgage afterward, so long as she could deliver first and last month’s rent by a certain date.

But when Reyes-LeRey called to confirm, she says a bank representative claimed she was four minutes past deadline and the deal was no longer on the table.

We’re still waiting to hear back from a bank representative to find out whether they will reconsider the deal. A post by Theuptake.org says a meeting between Reyes-LeRey and bank leaders last week fell through and the city hasn’t yet verified that the bank will be able to rent out her home.

