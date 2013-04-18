This Company Literally Built Its Culture Into Its Office

This is part of the Made in NY series, shining a spotlight on New York’s thriving start-up scene. Made in NY is presented in partnership with American Express OPEN Forum.



When Animoto, the video slideshow creation app, decided to move into an old furniture warehouse in SoHo, they got a blank canvas.

Animoto co-founder Brad Jefferson told Business Insider that the company saw the empty space as a great opportunity for some team building, literally.

They hired professional contractors to clear the space and set up a very basic floor plan, but that was it. From then on, it was about a company building their office, and with it, their office culture. And in the process something unique happened: they actually built an office that embodies their company’s fun and quirky culture.

The result is an office that employees feel invested in.

