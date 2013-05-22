This Photo Slideshow Company Has The Best Meeting Rooms We've Ever Seen





This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.

Animoto, which makes a video slideshow creation app, is based in New York City, with an additional office in San Francisco.

The company creates compelling video skins for photo slideshows. That means they take your photos and put them into a cool video format with some added music. It’s quick and very, very easy to use.

When the company celebrated its fifth birthday this past January, it logged more than 6 million registered users and 30 million videos created. More recently, it launched an enhanced version of its platform geared towards professional photographers.

We stopped by their New York office to see how they do what they do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.