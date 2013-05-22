This Photo Slideshow Company Has The Best Meeting Rooms We've Ever Seen

This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.
Animoto, which makes a video slideshow creation app, is based in New York City, with an additional office in San Francisco.
The company creates compelling video skins for photo slideshows. That means they take your photos and put them into a cool video format with some added music. It’s quick and very, very easy to use.
When the company celebrated its fifth birthday this past January, it logged more than 6 million registered users and 30 million videos created. More recently, it launched an enhanced version of its platform geared towards professional photographers.
We stopped by their New York office to see how they do what they do.
At the office you open a nondescript door which leads you into Animoto's spacious main area with loads of natural light. There is a relaxed and friendly feel.
And you quickly see the faces behind that feel. Animoto is all about telling stories visually. They also believe in using employees' existing skills and passions ... all the portraits were taken by one of the company's developers.
Developer Justin Camerer (left), was originally from St. Louis, and has been with Animoto for two years.
And it isn't just because they are early adopters on startup office trends ... Foosball is the new ping pong.
And it is all by the design of these guys, Animoto founders, from left to right: Stevie Clifton, Jason Hsiao, Brad Jefferson, and Tom Clifton.
Animoto may have the coolest meeting rooms we've seen so far. One employee used to design and create theatrical sets. Each meeting room has a theme.
Katie Mulligan, their office coordinator, used to be a set designer. When the team said they wanted a Camelot themed conference room she said let's make it!
And they didn't stop there...this is the situation room. And that is Siddharth Jain, Animoto's VP of Engineering.
And fun doesn't mean no work. Katie Nice, in marketing, has been with Animoto for two years. She and her colleague Becky designed their little area which includes ...
And hard-working video designers, like Peter Sharp. He does motion graphics and creates the video themes people who use Animoto plug their photos into.
