This 3D artist spent over a year turning computer loading icons into playful animations

3D artist Raphael Vangelis used stop-motion animation on a variety of well-known computer loading icons.

His project featured 30 different loading screens, from companies such as Facebook, Spotify, and Google.

It took him over a year to complete his designs, having printed and painted pieces by hand, before applying the stop-motion animation.

He wanted to “pay homage” to all the time we waste starring at computer loading screens.

Produced by David Ibekwe

