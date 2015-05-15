This artist just did something incredible with clay

“Clayhead” was created by Isak Åkerlund, who works as a freelance designer and animator based in Stockholm, Sweden. The animation shows deconstruction of a clay model of a human head using stop-motion animation.
Animation courtesy of Isak Åkerlund. Music added by Business Insider.
To learn more about the project visit sakakerlund.com
