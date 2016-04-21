This 60-second animation shows how divided Congress has become over the last 60 years

It’s news to no one that Congress has had a hard time passing legislation in recent years. Some have even asserted that partisanship in Washington has reached historic levels. But how do we put the current divide in perspective? A group of researchers recently tried to quantify and visualise House partisanship in a paper published in PLoS ONE.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Original visualisation by Mauro Martino.

