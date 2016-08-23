JFK's famous 'we choose to go to the moon' speech will make you believe you can do anything

- Apollo 11 was the first space flight to land humans on the moon.Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins touched down on July 20, 1969.
- Before the astronauts launched into space, President John F. Kennedy gave an impassioned speech defending the country’s decision to devote resources towards a moon mission.
- Over 50 years later, that speech is just as motivating as it was when JFK delivered it on September 12, 1962 at Rice University.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on August 23, 2016.
