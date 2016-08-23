JFK's famous 'we choose to go to the moon' speech will make you believe you can do anything

Apollo 11 was the first space flight to land humans on the moon.Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins touched down on July 20, 1969.

Before the astronauts launched into space, President John F. Kennedy gave an impassioned speech defending the country’s decision to devote resources towards a moon mission.

Over 50 years later, that speech is just as motivating as it was when JFK delivered it on September 12, 1962 at Rice University.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on August 23, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.