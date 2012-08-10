This Animated Video Shows What The New X-47B Drone Will Really Be Able To Do

All we’ve been given of Northrop Grumman’s X-47B so far are some general specs, a couple of videos and a bunch of pictures.



But the Navy’s new stealth drone is meant to do impressive things, which is why the military is so eager to get it aboard its carriers and deploy it around the globe.

But Grumman released this animated promotional video that gives a better feel for what the next generation drone will be able to accomplish. We see that the drone is capable of aerial refueling, 360 degree rolls, and offensive weapon deployment.

It cruises at half the speed of sound, has a wingspan of 62 ft, and a range of at least 2,400 miles. But we don’t need to explain, the video does it so much better. Enjoy.



