Here's An Animated Video Of The Crash Of Asiana Flight 214

CNN has created an animation of the crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 in San Francisco that shows just how terrifying the accident was, and how amazing it is that only two people died.



The plane was flying well below its target speed at it descended. After a last ditch attempt to abort the landing failed, the tail of the Boeing 777 hit the ground well before reaching the runway, causing the plane to tip into the air and skid along the ground.

Here’s the animation, via ABC7:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.