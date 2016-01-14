Here's a 3-minute animation that will completely change the way you see the universe

Carl Sagan told us that there are more stars in the universe than there are grains of sand on all of the Earth’s beaches. At the same time, there are more H 2 O molecules in just 10 drops of water than there are stars.

Ranging from the unimaginably small to the unimaginably big, the scale of the universe is mind-boggling. Watch to try to wrap your head around it.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian.

