This animated map shows how Zika spread -- and where it could go next

The Zika virus was discovered almost 60 years ago, but only recently has it caught the world’s attention by sweeping through South and Central America and causing devastating birth defects in infants born to infected mothers. Here’s a look at how the virus has spread, and where it could eventually go.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.