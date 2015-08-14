This animated map captures the dramatic difference in rainfall across America this year

NASA’s Global Precipitation Measurement mission has revealed a stark difference between the Eastern and Western United State’s amount of rainfall so far this year. This data, accumulated from 12 different satellites, can provide scientists with information to better understand how weather systems cause this type of variability across one continent.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of NASA’s Scientific Visualisation Studio.

