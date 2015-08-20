Here's an animated map of all the McDonald's in the world

In 1940, Richard and Maurice McDonald opened their first burger stand in San Bernardino, CA. With the help of Ray Kroc, the brothers took their restaurant across the country over the course of the next few decades . Now, 75 years later, the chain has spread to over 36,000 locations in 119 countries. Here’s where they are.

