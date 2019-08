Here's an animated map of all the McDonald's in the world

In 1940, Richard and Maurice McDonald opened their first burger stand in San Bernardino, CA. With the help of Ray Kroc,¬†the brothers took their restaurant across the country over the course of the next few decades . Now, 75 years later, the chain has spread to over 36,000 locations in 119 countries. Here’s where they are.

