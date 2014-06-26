This Animated Map Shows Who's Hacking Who In Real-Time

An important aspect of cybersecurity is knowing where hackers come from — and one company might have a map to help.

A new animated map created by the U.S.-based computer security firm Norse

illustrates just how ubiquitous hacking is around the world.

The map lists of the countries doing the most hacking, the countries getting hacked the most, and the types of attacks happening. As Quartz points out, the animated map looks kind of like the vintage video game Missile Command.

Norse explains that “attacks shown are based on a small subset of live flows against the Norse honeypot infrastructure, representing actual worldwide cyber attacks by bad actors.” So while it doesn’t show all of the hacking going on in the world, it could be

a representative snapshot of today’s hacking ecosystem, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Companies like AT&T and Domino’s have recently experienced security breaches. Even zero-character messaging app Yo has been the victim of hackers.

