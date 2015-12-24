Animated map shows the history of immigration to the US

In 1607, the English established their first permanent settlement in Jamestown, Virginia.

Over the coming centuries, millions of people from around the globe were attracted to this New World that came to be the US for a chance at a better life.

Today, more than 1 in 8 Americans are immigrants, and almost all are descendants of those born in foreign lands.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

