Animated map shows the migrant crisis by the numbers

Millions of Syrian refugees trying to escape escalating violence from the civil war and ISIS have taken shelter in neighbouring countries as other migrants and refugees continue to look for asylum in Europe.

Numerous reports cite clashes between police and border crossers, while world leaders accuse each other of trying to avoid an influx by redirecting migrants and refugees to other countries.

Amid political tensions, European leaders met to find out what to do with hundreds of thousands of displaced travellers.

Produced by Lamar Salter Original reporting by Barbara Tasch. Additional Illustration by Mike Nudelman.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.