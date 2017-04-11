This animated map shows how WWI changed Europe's borders

World War I involved 32 nations between 1914-1919. It redrew the world map and reshaped many borders in Europe.

The collapse of the Russian Empire created Poland, The Baltics, and Finland. The Austro-Hungarian Empire dissolved into Austria, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia. When the Ottoman Empire collapsed Turkey was established. The German Empire became Germany, and Germany lost substantial territory outside of Europe.

