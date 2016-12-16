This animated map shows how radically a high-speed train system would improve travel in the US

The US’s railroad network is made up of around 140,000 miles of track, but many of our trains are slow and outdated. Over the last couple of decades, countries like China, Japan, the UK, and France have made large investments in high-speed rail, and some groups in the US are urging that we do the same.

Here’s what a high-speed rail network could look like in the US.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.