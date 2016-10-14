Animated map shows the states Trump needs to steal from Clinton to win

With less than 25 days to the 2016 Presidential election, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a sizable lead over Republican nominee Donald Trump in the Electoral College. Using polling data from RealClearPolitics and Washington Post/Survey Monkey, here is the current path to victory for the candidates.

