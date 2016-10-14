US

Animated map shows the states Trump needs to steal from Clinton to win

Sam Rega

With less than 25 days to the 2016 Presidential election, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a sizable lead over Republican nominee Donald Trump in the Electoral College. Using polling data from RealClearPolitics and Washington Post/Survey Monkey, here is the current path to victory for the candidates.

