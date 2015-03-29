This animated map shows how European languages evolved

The origin of Indo-European languages has long been a topic of debate among scholars and scientists.

In 2012, a team of evolutionary biologists at the University of Auckland led by Dr. Quentin Atkinson released a study that found all modern IE languages could be traced back to a single root: Anatolian — the language of Anatolia, now modern-day Turkey.

