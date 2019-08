Animated map shows the 143 counties where half of the US lives

According to 2015 census estimates, half of the US population lives in these 143 counties (ranked by population):

Los Angeles County, California

Cook County, Illinois

Harris County, Texas

Maricopa County, Arizona

San Diego County, California

Orange County, California

Miami-Dade County, Florida

Kings County, New York

Dallas County, Texas

Riverside County, California

Queens County, New York

San Bernardino County, California

King County, Washington

Clark County, Nevada

Tarrant County, Texas

Santa Clara County, California

Bexar County, Texas

Broward County, Florida

Wayne County, Michigan

New York County, New York

Alameda County, California

Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Suffolk County, New York

Sacramento County, California

Bronx County, New York

Palm Beach County, Florida

Nassau County, New York

Hillsborough County, Florida

Orange County, Florida

Cuyahoga County, Ohio

Franklin County, Ohio

Oakland County, Michigan

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Travis County, Texas

Fairfax County, Virginia

Con tra Costa County, California

Salt Lake County, Utah

Montgomery County, Maryland

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Wake County, North Carolina

Fulton County, Georgia

Pima County, Arizona

St. Louis County, Missouri

Honolulu County, Hawaii

Westchester County, New York

Fresno County, California

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Pinellas County, Florida

Fairfield County, Connecticut

Marion County, Indiana

Bergen County, New Jersey

Shelby County, Tennessee

DuPage County, Illinois

Erie County, New York

Collin County, Texas

Duval County, Florida

Prince George’s County, Maryland

Hartford County, Connecticut

Gwinnett County, Georgia

Kern County, California

Macomb County, Michigan

San Francisco County, California

New Haven County, Connecticut

Ventura County, California

Pierce County, Washington

Hidalgo County, Texas

Middlesex County, New Jersey

El Paso County, Texas

Baltimore County, Maryland

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Worcester County, Massachusetts

Hamilton County, Ohio

Essex County, New Jersey

Multnomah County, Oregon

Denton County, Texas

Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

Essex County, Massachusetts

Snohomish County, Washington

San Mateo County, California

Jefferson County, Kentucky

Monroe County, New York

Cobb County, Georgia

DeKalb County, Georgia

San Joaquin County, California

Fort Bend County, Texas

Lake County, Illinois

Lee County, Florida

Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Jackson County, Missouri

Will County, Illinois

Denver County,

Colorado

Davidson County, Tennessee

Bernalillo County, New Mexico

Hudson County, New Jersey

El Paso County, Colorado

District of Columbia, District of Columbia

Jefferson County, Alabama

Polk County, Florida

Tulsa County, Oklahoma

Kent County, Michigan

Providence County, Rhode Island

Arapahoe County, Colorado

Monmouth County, New Jersey

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Baltimore city, Maryland

Ocean County, New Jersey

Johnson County, Kansas

Utah County, Utah

Washington County, Oregon

Brevard County, Florida

Jefferson County, Colorado

Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Delaware County, Pennsylvania

New Castle County, Delaware

Bristol County, Massachusetts

Union County, New Jersey

Douglas County, Nebraska

Summit County, Ohio

Stanislaus County, California

Ramsey County, Minnesota

Montgomery County, Texas

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

Montgomery County, Ohio

Kane County, Illinois

Dane County, Wisconsin

Volusia County, Florida

Guilford County, North Carolina

Chester County, Pennsylvania

Sedgwick County, Kansas

Camden County, New Jersey

Passaic County, New Jersey

Plymouth County, Massachusetts

Williamson County, Texas

Sonoma County, California

Morris County, New Jersey

Pasco County, Florida

Greenville County, South Carolina

Adams County, Colorado

Spokane County, Washington

Lake County, Indiana

