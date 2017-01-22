Animated map shows where your bottled water actually comes from

Bottled water comes in two varieties. There’s purified water, which is water from local sources (a.k.a. tap water) that has been filtered, and there’s natural spring water, which is sourced from springs across the United States. So the bottled water that costs you several dollars may be sourced from the earth in Florida or it’s just from the local water supply in New York.

