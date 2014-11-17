Check Out The First Animated Image Of The Philae Probe Landing On A Comet

Check it out, folks. This is the first animated image showing the Philae probe landing on a comet on Nov. 12.

The animation combines two images that were taken by a camera on the Rosetta spacecraft, from which Philae was deployed.

The first image was taken at 1:30 GMT and the second image was snapped at 1:35 GMT. Philae landed around a minute and a half before the second image was taken.

The lander appears as that dark splotch in the lower-left of the photo, which is probably some dust that it kicked up as it touched down on the surface.

