15 Animals That Are Masters Of Disguise

Camouflage is a wonderful thing. It helps animals hide from predators and catch prey. This built-in protection is key to surviving in the wild. Here are 15 animals who are masters of disguise.
A Mediterranean octopus camouflages on the seabed.
A common brown looper moth rests on a lichen-covered sandstone.
A leafy seadragon, also known as Glauert’s seadragon, blends into a marine plant.
A Goldenrod crab spider on a dandelion.
A leopard conceals itself in the tall grass.
A tree lizard looks like the branch it’s sitting on.
A young copperhead snake is difficult to spot in the leaves.
A grey tree frog hides on a stone.
A spider disappears into tree bark.
A venomous green tree pit viper camouflaged on a plant.
A western fence lizard blends into tree bark.
A Devil scorpionfish sitting on the reef.
A mountain hare with white fur blends into the snow.
A lizard in the background of green leaves in Sri Lanka.
A well-hidden green frogfish opens its mouth to the camera.
