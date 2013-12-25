15 Animals That Are Masters Of Disguise

Camouflage is a wonderful thing. It helps animals hide from predators and catch prey. This built-in protection is key to surviving in the wild. Here are 15 animals who are masters of disguise.

A Mediterranean octopus camouflages on the seabed.

A common brown looper moth rests on a lichen-covered sandstone.

A leafy seadragon, also known as Glauert’s seadragon, blends into a marine plant.

A Goldenrod crab spider on a dandelion.

A leopard conceals itself in the tall grass.

A tree lizard looks like the branch it’s sitting on.

A young copperhead snake is difficult to spot in the leaves.

A grey tree frog hides on a stone.

A spider disappears into tree bark.

A venomous green tree pit viper camouflaged on a plant.

A western fence lizard blends into tree bark.

A Devil scorpionfish sitting on the reef.

A mountain hare with white fur blends into the snow.

A lizard in the background of green leaves in Sri Lanka.

A well-hidden green frogfish opens its mouth to the camera.

