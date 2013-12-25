15 Animals That Are Masters Of Disguise

Dina Spector

Camouflage is a wonderful thing. It helps animals hide from predators and catch prey. This built-in protection is key to surviving in the wild. Here are 15 animals who are masters of disguise.

A Mediterranean octopus camouflages on the seabed.

OctopusDario Sabljak/Shutterstock

A common brown looper moth rests on a lichen-covered sandstone.

ButterflyPeter Waters/Shutterstcok

A leafy seadragon, also known as Glauert’s seadragon, blends into a marine plant.

Seadragon camoKrzysztof Wiktor/Shutterstock

A Goldenrod crab spider on a dandelion.

Spider camoHenrik Larsson/Shutterstock

A leopard conceals itself in the tall grass.

Leopard camoEcoPrint/Shutterstock

A tree lizard looks like the branch it’s sitting on.

Lizard camostanalex/Shutterstock

A young copperhead snake is difficult to spot in the leaves.

Copperhead camoRusty Dodson/Shutterstock

A grey tree frog hides on a stone.

Frog camoMark Carroll/Shutterstock

A spider disappears into tree bark.

Spider camoDecha Thapanya/Shutterstock

A venomous green tree pit viper camouflaged on a plant.

Snake camoworldswildlifewonders/Shutterstock

A western fence lizard blends into tree bark.

Western Fence Lizard Elliotte Rusty Harold/Shutterstock

A Devil scorpionfish sitting on the reef.

ScorpionfishKristina Vackova/Shutterstock

A mountain hare with white fur blends into the snow.

Rabbit in snowPeter Wey/Shutterstock

A lizard in the background of green leaves in Sri Lanka.

Lizardvicspacewalker/Shutterstock

A well-hidden green frogfish opens its mouth to the camera.

Camo FishRichard Whitcombe/Shutterstock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

nature science-us