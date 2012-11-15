Meet Some Of The 30,000 Large Wild Animals Living In A Giant Tanzanian Crater

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

If you’re hoping to see Africa’s “big five” on safari, there’s no better destination than Ngorongoro Crater in northern Tanzania.I recently had the opportunity to visit the massive caldera, formed nearly three million years ago following a volcanic collapse, and was amazed by the quantity and diversity of animals I saw in a single afternoon.



The 100-square-mile crater, part of the larger Ngorongoro Conservation Area, is home to some 30,000 animals, including around two dozen black rhino, which are extremely endangered. It also has the densest known lion population, and thousands of flamingo gather there during the rainy season.

Disclosure: Our trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Tanzania Tourist Board, Africa Adventure Company, Singita Grumeti Group, Coastal Aviation, Qatar Airways, Tanzania National Parks, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority and Wildlife Division.

