12 examples of evolution happening right now

So much for high school biology.

Evolution, it turns out, isn’t the long, invisible process we once thought.

Instead, it’s happening all around us, all the time.

And we are it’s primary drivers.

By shaping landscapes, dumping pollutants into rivers and lakes, and transforming wild areas into suburban ones, humans are spurning the creation of everything from wild animal hybrids to pests immune to poisons and superbugs that can’t be killed with bacteria.

All of this is taking place at an unprecedented scale.

