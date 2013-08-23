Adorable Photos Of Animals Being Weighed And Measured At The London Zoo

Jennifer Welsh
A waxy monkey tree frog is weighed in a measuring device REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Every year the London Zoo weighs and measures its animals — a process that takes quite a long time for the zoo’s 19,000 residents. A few of the prettier ones were brought out for the public and press to see on August 21.

The data they collect is not only important for the zoo and zookeepers in London, but is also used by other zoos and conservation groups.

Jae Jae, a Sumatran tiger, licks its lips as it approaches a height chart.

Keeper Paul Kybett dangles a piece of horse meat to entice the big cat to jump up next to a height chart so they can measure her.

Keeper Marcel McKinley uses worms to entice Tammy, a tamandua, to stay on a scale.

Noemie, a Bactrian camel, weighs in at more than 1,300 pounds, though she's lost weight since last year.

Keeper Jeff Lambert holds a scale while he weighs a giant African land snail.

Alberta, a Tawny Owl, perches on a scale, acting above all this publicity.

Max, an Eurasian Eagle Owl, was more amenable to his adoring fans as he perches on a scale next to keeper Helen Crooks.

A waxy monkey tree frog is weighed in a measuring device.

He didn't seem to like it, and has now begun his escape.

An African bullfrog is weighed on a scale.

Keeper Jeff Lambert measures the length of a jungle nymph stick insect.

He is then weighed on a handheld scale.

See more adorable animals.

19 Unlikely Animals Who Are Best Friends >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.