Adorable Photos Of Animals Being Weighed And Measured At The London Zoo

Every year the London Zoo weighs and measures its animals — a process that takes quite a long time for the zoo’s 19,000 residents. A few of the prettier ones were brought out for the public and press to see on August 21.
The data they collect is not only important for the zoo and zookeepers in London, but is also used by other zoos and conservation groups.
Keeper Paul Kybett dangles a piece of horse meat to entice the big cat to jump up next to a height chart so they can measure her.
Noemie, a Bactrian camel, weighs in at more than 1,300 pounds, though she's lost weight since last year.
Max, an Eurasian Eagle Owl, was more amenable to his adoring fans as he perches on a scale next to keeper Helen Crooks.
