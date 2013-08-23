Adorable Photos Of Animals Being Weighed And Measured At The London Zoo

Every year the London Zoo weighs and measures its animals — a process that takes quite a long time for the zoo’s 19,000 residents. A few of the prettier ones were brought out for the public and press to see on August 21.

The data they collect is not only important for the zoo and zookeepers in London, but is also used by other zoos and conservation groups.

