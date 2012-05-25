The Energy Of The Future May Be Coming Out Of Animals' Behinds

Manure as a localised fuel source may have reached a mainstream inflection point.



From dog parks to municipal electrical generators, capturing and processing animal methane is proving an efficient, and now cheap, way to power utilities.

According to the EIA, average domestic consumption of fuel derived from biomass waste now averages 40 trillion BTUs per month.

It’s an extremely simple process, and YouTube is now filled with folks showing how they’ve set up homemade methane digesters.

But even on a larger scale, the science is basic, as was illustrated in a PBS feature on a Nebraska pig farmer who uses animal waste to power his utilities.

Here’s how it works:

1. Pig manure flows into a sealed pit a few hundred feet away.