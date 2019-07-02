Search

16 times wild animals ended up in places they shouldn’t be

Talia Lakritz
A group of three zebras with their faces close together.
Zebras belong in the wild. Jens Meyer/AP
  • Sometimes, animals end up in places they’re not supposed to be.
  • A mountain lion once tried to enter a casino in Reno, Nevada.
  • A kangaroo was seen hopping across a bridge in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A black bear was removed from a tree along the New Jersey Turnpike.
A black bear in a tree with its tongue sticking out.
A black bear. Gerald Herbert/AP
NJ.com reported that when a black bear climbed a tree along the New Jersey Turnpike in April 2011, it had to be removed by firefighters and wildlife officials because it began to draw a crowd in a high-traffic area. The nearly 300-pound (136kg) bear took two hours to extricate from the tree and was released into the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area.
A mountain lion tried to enter a casino in Reno, Nevada.
A mountain lion licks its lips.
A mountain lion bares its teeth. Ondrej Chvatal/Shutterstock
When a 75-pound (34kg)-lion tried to enter Harrah’s Hotel Casino’s revolving door in Reno, Nevada, in August 2012, police closed down the surrounding streets until it was tranquilized, the Daily Mail reported. It was later released back into the wild near Lake Tahoe’s east shore.
A Kansas family found a 6-foot (1.83m) boa constrictor inside their living room couch.
Firefighters remove a boa constrictor from a house. It was hiding in the homeowner's couch.
Firefighters removed the boa constrictor. Butler County Fire District #3
A family in Rose Hill, Kansas, found a 6-foot (1.83m)-long boa constrictor slithering inside their living room couch in January 2020. The Rose Hill Police Department called Butler County Fire District #3 for backup.

Deputy fire chief Melvin Linot and firefighter Brandon Kolter arrived on the scene, safely removed the boa constrictor, and posted a photo to their Facebook page. The snake then swiftly captured the hearts of Facebook users, several of whom offered to adopt the lost creature.

An alligator was spotted in Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon and was later apprehended.
An alligator swims in murky water.
An alligator in the Everglades, where it belongs. reisegraf.ch/Shutterstock
An alligator estimated to be 4 or 5 feet (1.52m) long was spotted in Humboldt Park Lagoon in July 2019, according to the Chicago Tribune. Animal control set out traps to capture the alligator. A local volunteer known as “Alligator Bob,” who has helped officials catch wayward animals before, also searched for it among lily pads in his canoe.

A resident of Humboldt Park told the Tribune that people often dump animals that they no longer want to take care of into the lagoon, so it’s possible that the alligator was illegally owned by someone who released it there.

The alligator, dubbed “Chance the Snapper,” was eventually apprehended.

An elephant was found wandering in Westtown, New York, about 70 miles (113km) from New York City.
Elephants walk on a grassy pasture in Botswana.
Elephants pictured in Botswana, where they belong. Mike Hutchings/Reuters
New York state troopers found an elephant walking around Westtown, New York, a town about 70 miles (113km) away from New York City, in November 2018. Fox News reported that the animal had escaped from a wildlife sanctuary and was returned by the state troopers.
After eluding wildlife officials for three years, a monkey was finally caught in St. Petersburg, Florida.
A rhesus Macaque monkey sits on the pavement.
A rhesus macaque monkey. Szymon Mucha/Shutterstock
A rhesus macaque monkey became a local legend when it managed to elude Florida authorities for three years, but it was finally caught in St. Petersburg in October 2012. Wildlife trapper Vernon Yates told CBS News that it was “one of the most intelligent monkeys that I think I have ever seen.”

The monkey’s captors planned to send him to a sanctuary.

Little blue penguins kept returning to a sushi shop in Wellington, New Zealand.
A little blue penguin stands on rocks.
A little blue penguin. Shutterstock
RNZ News reported in July 2019 that little blue penguins repeatedly wandered into Sushi Bi, a sushi shop near Wellington railway station in New Zealand. They had apparently found a favorite spot by the warmth of the kitchen’s grill.

Jack Mace, operations manager at the Department of Conservation, told RNZ that the penguins were likely scouting out places to lay eggs.

A possum broke into an Australian professor’s office and looked very sorry about it.
A possom hides behind a computer.
Dr. found this possum hiding behind a computer in her office. Bree Blakeman
In January 2020, Dr. Bree Blakeman thought someone had broken into her office at the Australian National University in Canberra when she first walked in, but it turned out her intruder was more scared than she was. An Australian brushtail possum had gotten into Blakeman’s office through a ceiling tile and was hiding behind her computer monitor. 

The possum eventually made its own way out after two days of living in her office.

A kangaroo reportedly hopped across a bridge in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.
A kangaroo crossing sign. The sign is yellow and features the black silhouette of a kangaroo.
Not usually a sign that’s necessary in Wisconsin. aztekphoto/Shutterstock
In June 2019, police in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, responded to a caller who said there was a kangaroo hopping across a bridge on Interstate 41. Officers said they were “unable to locate any marsupials,” according to the Appleton Post-Crescent. 

Another earlier kangaroo sighting didn’t end well. In November 2018, a kangaroo was hit and killed by a car in Waukechon, Wisconsin, after it jumped over its owner’s fence.

A mountain lion was seen roaming in Des Moines, Iowa.
A mountain lion sits on grass.
A mountain lion. Liz Miller/Shutterstock
A mountain lion was seen roaming near downtown Des Moines, Iowa, in May 2019, according to AP News. It’s not the first mountain lion spotted there, either — police shot a mountain lion in northern Des Moines in 2012.
A herd of cows escaped from a dairy farm in Victoria, Australia, and one of them ended up on a neighbor’s trampoline.
A cow in a grassy field with its tongue sticking out.
A cow in a field. Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images
In October 2020, local dairy farmer Kay Laing said one of the escaped cows got stuck on the trampoline.

“I rang up the neighbor: ‘Oh gee, sorry, David, there’s a cow stuck on the tramp.’ ‘You’re kidding me.’ ‘No, I’m not kidding you. It’s really on the tramp,'” Laing told 3AW, a Melbourne radio station.

The owner then brought a tractor to retrieve the runaway cow.

A polar bear ended up lost in the suburbs of Siberia, Russia, over 300 miles (483km) from home.
A polar bear looks at the camera.
A polar bear. Nagel Photography/Shutterstock
CNN reported that a polar bear wandered into the Siberian suburb of Norilsk in June 2019, around 310 miles (499km) away from the coast where the species normally lives.

How did it end up there? One possibility is that polar bears have to travel farther to find food due to melting ice caused by climate change.

An alligator climbed up to the second floor of an apartment complex in Naples, Florida.
An alligator slithers on grass.
An alligator was found in an apartment complex. Rob Carr/Getty Images
While alligators are native to Florida, they’re not native to apartment buildings. A 5-foot-long alligator made its way up to the second floor of an apartment complex in Naples, the Miami Herald reported in July 2019. It likely came from the lake behind the building.

Professional alligator trapper Ray Simonsen nabbed the rogue animal and told the Herald that it would find a new home on a farm.

Rusty the red panda escaped from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC.
A red panda cub photographed in Seattle, Washington, in November 2018.
A red panda cub. Elaine Thompson/AP
Rusty the red panda had only been in the Smithsonian National Zoo for a few weeks when he went missing in June 2013, according to The Washington Post. He was found later that afternoon in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, DC, when someone spotted him and tweeted a photo.
Five zebras were spotted wandering around a Maryland town in August.
Group of zebras in Tarangire National Park / Tanzania.
Group of zebras in Tarangire National Park in Tanzania. Getty Images/Stock photo
Five zebras have been wandering around roads of Prince George’s County, Maryland, since August 31, NBC News reported. The zebras escaped from a private 300-acre farm.

“Zebras running loose in Prince George’s County is something we’ve never seen, that’s for sure,” Rodney Taylor, chief of Prince George’s County Animal Services Division, told NBC News. “There’s a buzz. A lot of people are talking about it.”

A flamingo that escaped a Wichita, Kansas, zoo was spotted eight years later living in the Gulf of Mexico 670 miles (1,078km) away.
Two flamingos creating a heart shape with their necks.
The flamingo found love. Paul Hanna/Reuters
The Chicago Tribune reported that eight years after an African flamingo escaped a zoo in Wichita, Kansas, it was seen 670 miles (1,078km) away in the Gulf of Mexico in December 2013. It had also found a companion. 

The flamingo was still wearing a leg band from the Wichita zoo, but the zoo’s bird curator told the Tribune that he’s happy that the bird is thriving in the wild and has no intention of returning it to captivity, and so, this one is more of a case of an animal ending up exactly where it should be.

About the Author
Talia Lakritz