16 times wild animals ended up in places they shouldn’t be

A Kansas family found a 6-foot (1.83m) boa constrictor inside their living room couch.
A family in Rose Hill, Kansas, found a 6-foot (1.83m)-long boa constrictor slithering inside their living room couch in January 2020. The Rose Hill Police Department called Butler County Fire District #3 for backup.
Deputy fire chief Melvin Linot and firefighter Brandon Kolter arrived on the scene, safely removed the boa constrictor, and posted a photo to their Facebook page. The snake then swiftly captured the hearts of Facebook users, several of whom offered to adopt the lost creature.
An alligator was spotted in Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon and was later apprehended.
An alligator estimated to be 4 or 5 feet (1.52m) long was spotted in Humboldt Park Lagoon in July 2019, according to the Chicago Tribune. Animal control set out traps to capture the alligator. A local volunteer known as “Alligator Bob,” who has helped officials catch wayward animals before, also searched for it among lily pads in his canoe.
A resident of Humboldt Park told the Tribune that people often dump animals that they no longer want to take care of into the lagoon, so it’s possible that the alligator was illegally owned by someone who released it there.
An elephant was found wandering in Westtown, New York, about 70 miles (113km) from New York City.
New York state troopers found an elephant walking around Westtown, New York, a town about 70 miles (113km) away from New York City, in November 2018. Fox News reported that the animal had escaped from a wildlife sanctuary and was returned by the state troopers.
After eluding wildlife officials for three years, a monkey was finally caught in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The possum eventually made its own way out after two days of living in her office.
A kangaroo reportedly hopped across a bridge in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.
In June 2019, police in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, responded to a caller who said there was a kangaroo hopping across a bridge on Interstate 41. Officers said they were “unable to locate any marsupials,” according to the Appleton Post-Crescent.
Another earlier kangaroo sighting didn’t end well. In November 2018, a kangaroo was hit and killed by a car in Waukechon, Wisconsin, after it jumped over its owner’s fence.
A mountain lion was seen roaming in Des Moines, Iowa.
A mountain lion was seen roaming near downtown Des Moines, Iowa, in May 2019, according to AP News. It’s not the first mountain lion spotted there, either — police shot a mountain lion in northern Des Moines in 2012.
A herd of cows escaped from a dairy farm in Victoria, Australia, and one of them ended up on a neighbor’s trampoline.
Professional alligator trapper Ray Simonsen nabbed the rogue animal and told the Herald that it would find a new home on a farm.
Rusty the red panda escaped from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC.
Rusty the red panda had only been in the Smithsonian National Zoo for a few weeks when he went missing in June 2013, according to The Washington Post. He was found later that afternoon in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, DC, when someone spotted him and tweeted a photo.
Five zebras were spotted wandering around a Maryland town in August.
Five zebras have been wandering around roads of Prince George’s County, Maryland, since August 31, NBC News reported. The zebras escaped from a private 300-acre farm.
“Zebras running loose in Prince George’s County is something we’ve never seen, that’s for sure,” Rodney Taylor, chief of Prince George’s County Animal Services Division, told NBC News. “There’s a buzz. A lot of people are talking about it.”
A flamingo that escaped a Wichita, Kansas, zoo was spotted eight years later living in the Gulf of Mexico 670 miles (1,078km) away.
The flamingo was still wearing a leg band from the Wichita zoo, but the zoo’s bird curator told the Tribune that he’s happy that the bird is thriving in the wild and has no intention of returning it to captivity, and so, this one is more of a case of an animal ending up exactly where it should be.