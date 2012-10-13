Chinese Zookeepers Dress Up In Silly Panda Suits

At the Wolong Panda Reserve in China, the zoologists and keepers have to wear special costumes when dealing with the animals to try and make the pandas feel at home and to limit their interactions with humans. They hope the dress up will make the animals’ transition to the wild easier in the long run.



The suits don’t just help hide the humans visually, they also make an effort to hide the human smell. The suits are dosed with panda urine and feces. Sounds fun, right?



(Via Neatorama)

