We Found The Best Live Animal Cams On The Web

August 12 marks the beginning of the 25th anniversary of Shark Week. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Discovery Channel has launched a 360º Shark Cam.



The Shark Cam, now in its third year, is located at the bottom of the Ocean Voyager exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. This is the first time, however, that the live stream is also viewer interactive.

Eleven camera in the tank allow viewers to control what they see with their mouse, allowing for a full 360º experience of the sharks, stingrays, sawfish and the other underwater creatures.

We’ve been watching this camera for quite a while (the whale sharks are our favourite) and figured there had to be more awesome live-streaming animal cams around the Web. Here are some the best.

THE SHARK WEEK CAM

Definitely a treat for any shark aficionados. The tank has seven different kinds of sharks including the gigantic whale sharks and the very odd wobbegong. The aquatic occupants of the tank are also very active so you experience quite a lot.



THE 24/7 KITTY CAM

Take a look at these adorable kittens from the Friends of Felines Rescue centre in Defiance, Ohio. The best part is that if you fall in love with one of the cats you can just go ahead and adopt it.



THE GRIZZLY BEAR CAM

These two brother grizzly bears roam a beautiful exhibit at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo. The bears move around their land a lot and will even catch trout from the exhibit’s stream.



THE AFRICAN WATERING HOLE CAM

This live stream shows what life is like at Pete’s Pond in the Mashatu Game Reserve in Botswana, Africa. What is really cool about this stream is that it is made up of multiple cameras that are constantly monitored, so you will always see the best of the African wildlife, from herds of elephants to a pride of lions, currently congregated around the pond.



THE PUPPY CAM

These six golden retriever pups and their mum are adorable to look at and serve a good cause by helping veterans deal with post traumatic stress. You can watch them play, run and sleep all in this absurdly adorable live stream. And in case you were wondering, they are just over a month old.

Click on the image to watch the puppies play live.

