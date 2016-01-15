Animal blood comes in 5 crazy colours -- but you have to do something gruesome to determine which

Believe it or not, not all blood is red. The life-giving fluid actually comes in five different colours, depending on what animal you’re talking about.

The different colours reflect different chemicals in special proteins in the blood called plasma proteins that carry essential nutrients throughout the body. But interestingly, some of these animals don’t reveal their true colours until you cut them open. That’s because some of the chemicals change colour when exposed to oxygen.

Check out this infographic to learn more about the five crazy colours of blood:

NOW WATCH: Why you should stop using most antibacterial soaps



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.