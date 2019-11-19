This dog is best friends with a ferret, and the photos of their unlikely friendship will make your day

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco are BFFs.

Nova the dog and Pacco the ferret are best friends.

Their owner, Diana Grib, documents their friendship on the Instagram account @nova_n_paco.

Their favourite things to do together include tug-of-war with a ball and playful fighting.

Unlikely friendships are the most fun to root for. Especially when both parties are adorable, fluffy animals.

Diana Grib’s dog, Nova, and her ferret, Pacco, became best buds when she added Pacco to the family four months ago. She shares photos of their adventures and snuggles on Instagram, each snapshot cuter than the last (seriously, someone give them a sitcom already).

Here are a few highlights from their blossoming friendship.

Meet Nova and Pacco.

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco at the beach.

Nova is the dog, and Pacco is the ferret.

They live in Vilnius, Lithuania, with Diane Grib.

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco on a stoop.

They enjoy exploring their surroundings.

Grib has had Nova for two-and-a-half years and Pacco for four months, but it didn’t take them long to become inseparable.

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco chilling on the couch.

“It took only one day for them to become best buds, as they couldn’t resist playing with each other,” she told Insider.

Grib describes Nova as “an extremely energetic and social dog” who loves to be the centre of attention.

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco getting playful.

Nova adores the attention Pacco shows her.

“This is why she is absolutely in love with Pacco and forgives him, even when he plays rough,” she said.

Pacco has more of a “chill temperament,” but Grib says he’s definitely the alpha in their friendship.

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco snoozing.

Pacco calls the shots.

“He is nothing like a standard ferret should be,” she said. “He loves to cuddle and give kisses to everyone — me, Nova, or even strangers during our walks.”

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco napping.

Ferrets are usually playful and sociable, but also territorial, according to the Merck Manual.

Grib documents Nova and Pacco’s adorable friendship on Instagram.

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco getting cosy.

Their Instagram account, @nova_n_paco, has nearly 9,000 followers.

“They are very similar and different at the same time,” Grib said of her pets. “What they really have in common is their curiosity, bravery, and playfulness.”

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco in the woods.

They get along swimmingly.

Their favourite activities to do together include tug-of-war with a ball and playful fighting.

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco playfully roughhousing.

Ferrets need lots of play and exercise to remain healthy, and Nova is happy to oblige.

“And of course, after all kinds of activities, their favourite thing is to cuddle up together and have a rest before a new adventure.”

nova_n_pacco/Instagram Nova and Pacco catch some Zs.

