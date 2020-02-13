Former star Citi trader Anil Prasad to shut down his hedge fund

REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

It’s the latest high-profile hedge fund closure in an era of chronic struggle for the industry. More hedge funds have closed than opened for the past five years running.

Star Ridge, which began trading in 2016, posted mixed performance during its short lifespan, but ended last year with a 17% gain.

Former foreign-exchange heavyweight Anil Prasad will shut down Silver Ridge, his macro hedge fund, The Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Prasad, who was the global head of currencies at Citigroup before opening Silver Ridge Asset Management in 2014, is in the process of returning funds to investors, The Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It’s a trying time to be a hedge fund. In 2019, hedge funds saw more closures than openings – the fifth year in a row that was the case. 2020 is not likely to be any easier, with Goldman Sachs predicting investors will pull $US20 billion from the industry by the end of the year. Appaloosa Management, Moore Capital, and Arrowgrass are among the biggest hedge fund names that shut their doors to outside investment in 2019.

Silver Ridge’s trading record was mixed. After raising more than $US500 million to launch, the fund began trading in 2016 and posted slight gains that year, followed by a 10.8% return in 2017. But then it lost over 11% in 2018 after a bad bearish bet on the dollar, The Financial Times reported.

Last year Silver Ridge posted a 17% return – though assets under management were less than $US400 million and the fund saw a major departure as Farhang Mehregani, a founding partner, exited, The Financial Times reported.

Silver Ridge declined to comment for The Financial Times’ story and could not be reached immediately for comment.

