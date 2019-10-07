Fans asked the Disney princess actresses about the live-action remakes and it prompted Princess Tiana to tell them to ask the company for a 'Princess and the Frog 2'

Disney, Kirsten Acuna/Insider ‘Princess and the Frog’ was released in 2009 and the actress who played her, Anika Noni Rose, wants fans to speak up about the sequel they tell her they want.

During a panel featuring four Disney princess actresses, a fan asked their thoughts on Disney’s trend of remakes.

Jodi Benson, who played Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” responded to tell the crowd they simply love them all, and mentioned being excited for the upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

Another fan asked if the princesses have had any involvement in giving advice to the new actresses while the remakes are being made.

Anika Noni Rose, who plays Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog,” was the only princess on stage whose film hasn’t been remade or announced for a remake.

Rose took the opportunity to tell fans who ask her for a sequel to make petitions and write to Disney and Disney Animation.

“Send them a physical letter,” Rose said to much applause from the crowd.

What do the original voice actresses of the Disney princesses think of the Disney remakes of their movies?

“Love all the Disney remakes,” Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in 1989’s “The Little Mermaid,” told a crowd at New York Comic Con during a panel with four Disney princesses.

Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog,” and Jennifer Hale, who is the second woman to voice Cinderella, also in attendance.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider The host of the panel sits with Jodi Benson, Paige O’Hara, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hale.

The question quickly received a big reaction from the Comic Con crowd before Benson responded for the four princesses.

“Love all the live-action,” Benson continued. “I think it’s just another great way for us all to enjoy these films. It’s going to be beautiful. We’ve loved ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ we’ve loved ‘Aladdin,’ we loved ‘Lion King.'”

“The Little Mermaid” actress, who is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film, also said she can’t wait for the upcoming live-action version of her film.

“We get to love ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Can’t wait to see how that’s going to come,” said Benson to a lot of applause from the crowd.

“[Producer] John DeLuca [is] the best and we’ve known [producer] Robbie [Marshall] for 40 years, so we’re so excited,” said Benson. “I think it’s amazing. We get to enjoy it in a whole new way. It’s exciting, very exciting. Great question.”

Halle Bailey was cast in the titular role of the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” in July. It will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER Ariel will be played by Halle Bailey in a new ‘Little Mermaid.’

The next question from the crowd pressed a bit more about the Disney remakes and whether or not the voice actresses gave any advice to the actors who took over their iconic roles.

“As you can see I have not had another role in anything,” said Rose. There currently isn’t a live-action version of “The Princess and the Frog” in the works and she used the opportunity at the panel to encourage fans to ask the studio for a sequel.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Anika Noni Rose tells fans at New York Comic Con that she often gets requests for a sequel to her 2009 film.

“For ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ what I’m most interested in, because it’s also what the fans are most interested in, is a part two,” said Rose to a lot of applause.

“I get a lot of emails, I get tweets, I get all kinds of messages – ‘We want a part two. We want to see where this family went? How did the restaurant turn out? What happened?” said Rose, prompting a lot of people to audibly say, ‘Yeah,’ in response in the crowd.

“That would be really exciting for me,” she added.

Released in 2009, “The Princess and the Frog,” was Disney’s first movie to feature a Black princess. The film follows Tiana, a waitress with dreams of opening a restaurant which are put on hold when she is transformed into a frog.

Rose had some of the biggest emotional moments in the Disney Princess panel Sunday morning, titled “Part of Their World: A Conversation with the Disney Princesses,” in which she told fans about the tremendous response she has heard from fans about seeing a Black princess on screen.

Disney Studios Tiana kisses Naveen in ‘The Princess and the Frog’ and becomes a frog herself.

Rose said in the decade since the film’s release in 2009, she often gets inquiries about another film in mail and on Twitter. She wants fans to know she’s not the right person who people should be reaching out to about a sequel.

“I am not in charge. I’d like to be, but I am not,” Rose said to a lot of laughter. “So what I tell you, when you want to see a ‘Part 2’ of ‘Princess and the Frog,’ send your ‘at’ to Disney, to Disney Animation, send them a physical letter, make your petitions, because they don’t know what you want unless you tell them. I know what you want, but I am not in charge.”

The next Disney remake, “Mulan,” is scheduled to be released next year.

