Anheuser-Busch May Be Trying To Trademark Your Area Code

Photo: Goose Island

Anheuser-Busch InBev bought Chicago microbrewer Goose Island — maker of 312 named for the local area code — in late March for $38.8 million. It looks like they got some ideas for a national expansion.According to the Tennessean, Anheuser-Busch has applied for federal trademarks of Nashville’s 615 area code and 14 others:



314 (St. Louis), 412 (Pittsburgh), 305 (Miami), 619 (San Diego), 202 (Washington, D.C.), 602 (Phoenix), 704 (Charlotte), 702 (Las Vegas), 214 (Dallas), 415 (San Francisco), 216 (Cleveland), 303 (Denver), 713 (Houston), and 215 (Philadelphia).

InBev would have three years to use the trademarks for the product line which they were issued, but many believe the company just wants to ensure none of the area codes get used for competing local beers.

Don’t miss: Great American Destinations For Beer Lovers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.