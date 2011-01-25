Anheuser-Busch Plans To Dominate The Super Bowl (Again)

Dashiell Bennett
The Super Bowl’s biggest advertiser is unveiling its plans for Super Bowl XLV, as you might expect, it’s all about the beer.

Anheuser-Busch has purchased seven 30-second spots for the Big Game, the most of any other company. They plan three 30-second Bud Light ads, a 60-second Bud ad (that the company teased during the Conference Championship Games on Sunday), and — for the first time — an import ad, giving 60-seconds to Stella Artois.

The suds giant has dominated the big game for 23 years, and will remain the game’s exclusive beer advertiser through 2014.

