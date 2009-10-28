Anheuser-Busch Has A "Frat Party" Atmosphere, Ex-Exec Says In Suit

It’s been a big week for he said/she said. And it’s only Tuesday.



First the New York Times suggested the White House might be a bit of a mans’ world. (But then Obama took a lady lawyer golfing).

Then an assistant AG in Puerto Rico said that office is a “girls’ club.”

And now, a sexual discrimination suit alleges that Anheuser-Busch has a “frat party” atmosphere.

Reuters: A former top female executive at Anheuser-Busch InBev NV has sued the world’s largest brewer for gender bias, accusing it of paying women less than men while maintaining a “frat party” atmosphere.

Francine Katz said she filed the lawsuit on Monday in a Missouri state court in St. Louis, after leaving the company in December following a 20-year career there.

Katz is a former vice president of communications and consumer affairs and was the first woman to serve on Anheuser’s strategy committee, the Wall Street Journal says. Katz claims her duties were “materially reduced” after InBev’s acquisition of Anheuser-Busch. SEC filings reviewed by the WSJ indicate Katz was to receive $12 million from exercising stock options and selling unrestricted stock as part of the InBev acquisition.

The suit says Katz learned through a draft regulatory filing that the women on the strategy-setting committee made less than their male peers. Her base salary plus bonus was only 46 per cent of her predecessor’s on the committee, the Reuters article says.

Katz said in a statement she felt she had to speak out about the “disparate treatment” she received; an Anheuser spokeswoman said the suit is “unjustified.”

