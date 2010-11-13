Anheuser-Busch is suing Major League Baseball for reneging on a renewal of Budweiser’s exclusive beer sponsorship rights, the Wall Street Journal reports.



According to the suit, the two parties had agreed to a new sponsorship deal back in April, but weeks later the MLB demanded to renegotiate the pact. The MLB argued that because of a shifting marketplace – likely a reference to the rights agreement ABs Bud Light brand reached with the NFL in May – it deserved higher rights fees.

Anheuser-Busch wants the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to protect the initial agreement, and exclude any other beer maker from reaching an agreement with Major League Baseball.

