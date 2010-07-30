Anheuser-Busch Fails Attempted Trademark Smackdown On Budweiser Budvar

Budweiser is a iconic beer in America, but in Europe it’s just a person from Budvar. Moreover, the word has been established by a Czech brewery.



That’s what a EU judge said today, rejecting an attempt by Anheuser-Busch to trademark the word in Europe.

European Voice:

A panel of judges at the court said that Anheuser-Busch’s request for an EU trademark for ‘Budweiser’ was invalid, because Budějovický Budvar had already registered the term as an “international word mark”, another type of intellectual property protection.

The court’s decision means that Budějovický Budvar, a Czech brewery, will be able to continue using the name Budweiser on labels and marketing materials for its beer Budvar.

