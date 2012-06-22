Anheuser-Busch Just Tried To Trademark A Bunch Of Airport Codes

Photo: Stock photo from gliving.com

You may wanna sit down for this one.Chicagoist reports that Anheuser-Busch has submitted applications to trademark 42 U.S. airport codes. Now, why would they want to do that? There can only be one answer: beers named for airports! AHHHH OMGOMG YES YES YSSHEGFLEABSSHH!1!!



Can they do this…actually own airport codes? In a word, yes, at least enough to use them to market products.

Hold onto your coozies, folks; the brewing hasn’t begun, as far as we know. There’s just the chance that if Anheuser-Busch has their applications approved (they’re in the final stages now), bottles and kegs labelled with airport codes could hit the shelf/tap right alongside Goose Island Brewery’s “312 Urban Wheat Ale,” named for Chicago’s downtown area code.

Curious to see if your city will be included in this potentially excellent fusing of aviation and libations? Beerpulse has the full list of airport codes included. Here’s hoping that next summer we’ll be able to toast the start of vacation with an ice cold, frothy glass of PHX, or properly launch a last-minute weekend in Vegas with cans of LAS.

