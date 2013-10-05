Anheuser-Busch CEO: Take The Ego Out Of Your Business

Never forget that your company is bigger than you.

It’s an important reminder that Carlos Brito, CEO of multinational beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, offered listeners at this week’s World Business Forum in New York, according to Entrepreneur.

Building a great company is about more than crafting a larger-than-life personal brand or about obsessing over the here-and-now. It’s about balancing the company of today with the company of tomorrow.

“It’s not about me and my ego — it’s about the company building something that’s bigger than us, that is going to be here for hundreds of years,” Brito told the audience of business leaders.

To achieve that, Brito says it’s important to always look forward, find inspiration, and take on new challenges. That means measuring your company’s success against its toughest competitors, not those it has already surpassed.

“Look up, and get inspired and challenged,” Brito quips. “Look down, and you’ll get comfortable and lazy.”

