Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Who The Hell Is This InBev, Anyway?

InBev’s $46.3 billion acquisition offer for Anheuser-Busch (BUD) has incited a firestorm of opposition from the Busch family, St. Louis, politicians and blind patriots around the US. But who exactly is InBev, the company that’s on the verge of taking over our “national treasure”? Here’s your InBev primer:



InBev was formed in 2004 when the Belgian brewer Interbrew and the Brazilian brewer AmBev merged (so that makes InBev…Belgizilian?).

InBev’s most popular beers include Stella Artois, Brahma, Beck’s, Leffe, Bass, and Hoegaarden.

InBev is known for aggressive cost-cutting to drive profitability.

Inbev has sales in over 130 countries, 86,000 employees and had 2006 revenue of $13.3 billion.

InBev’s market cap currently sits over $25 billion, just more than half of BUD’s current market cap (the stock is gradually approaching InBev’s offer price).

InBev’s stock is down almost 20% since the offer for BUD became official.

