Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Suddenly Close To An InBev Deal At Higher Price

Following threats of a hostile proxy fight by InBev, multiple lawsuits for and against Anheuser-Busch (BUD), desperate attempts by the Busch family to stop the takeover, much American patriotic bluster, a new restructuring plan by BUD, and even an Obama pander in BUD’s defence, it appears BUD and the Belgian brewer are finally sitting down face-to-face and discussing a deal.



Not only are they discussing a deal, the New York Times says BUD and InBev may close the deal soon–possibly higher than the original $65/share offer. Large shareholders leaning towards supporting the merger, like Warren Buffett, helped drive the companies into the talks, The NYT says. In pre-market trading, BUD is up over $2 and is edging above $63.

Of course, the NYT cautioned the talks may break down. Would BUD just capitulate this suddenly? Maybe for $70/share, but we can’t say we’re betting for the drama to end just yet.

