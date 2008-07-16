Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Sea World, Busch Gardens Likely To Be Sold To Foreign Companies

No official announcement has been made yet, but it’s likely InBev will put Anheuser-Busch’s (BUD) theme park division up for sale once the merger closes. Selling Sea World might be a sensitive issue, but the park won’t likely end up in American hands (Forbes):



“I think if there were to be a buyer for the parks, it might come from overseas. There are some deep-pocketed players overseas,” said Paul Ruben, North American editor for the England-based Park World Trade Magazine….Likely suitors might include Merlin Entertainment Group, based in England, or Spain-based Parques Reunidos, Ruben said.

Until the dollar strengthens, the US is still on sale for bargain-basement prices.

