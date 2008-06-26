Anheuser-Busch (BUD) To Reject InBev Offer: No Surprise, Just The Beginning

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) plans to reject Belgian-Brazilian brewer InBev’s $65/share acquisition offer. This rebuff is expected for several reasons, including:



The Busch family, in general, does not want to lose their family business

A growing backlash in St. Louis and across America against the sale gives BUD leverage

BUD has politicians on their side, such as Missouri’s Sen. Claire McCaskill and Gov. Matt Blunt

And most importantly, if BUD ends up being sold, they want more money (and think they can get it)

Ironically, as part of the planned rejection, Anheuser-Busch released a restructuring plan that included $500 million in cost-cutting, massive firings, and selling off assets like theme parks. This is a typical response to an unwanted takeover, and begs the question why management didn’t implement such a plan before it was forced to. BUD’s supporters, moreover, were worried that InBev, a company known for slashing unnecessary costs, would go forward with a similar plan–so now those costs may be cut anyway.

What happens next? InBev could either raise their bid or take it directly to BUD’s shareholders. We expect the latter. There is room for InBev to increase, but likely not high enough to appease BUD management, which has yet to even engage in a dialogue. BUD’s shareholders, meanwhile, may feel differently.

See Also:

Full BUD-InBev Coverage and Analysis

Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Incompetent Busch Family Desperately Trying To Stop InBev Deal (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch (BUD): InBev’s Stock Rise Makes Bid Increase More Likely (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Confirms $65 InBev Bid: Investors Betting More Where That Came From (BUD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.