Anheuser-Busch's New Beer Looks Like It's Just Bud Light With 43% More Alcohol

Photo: TTB

It looks like there may be a new beer brand on the way from Anheuser-Busch, and it’s called Bud Light Platinum.rumours have been swirling about Bud Light Platinum for a while now, but now AdAge is reporting that the giant brewer has just gotten approval for its label from the Alcohol and Tobacco Trade Bureau (TTB). It has also registered the domain budlightplatinum.com.



The brew is essentially a higher alcohol version of normal Bud Light, at 6% by volume (Bud Light is 4.2% ABV), according to the labels shown in the TTB application. It’ll also have more calories, at 137 to Bud Light’s 110.

So, what’s the point of another Bud Light brand?

Bud Light launched a pair of spinoff brands in the last few years — Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Golden Wheat — in an attempt to attract more craft beer drinkers. Bud Light Platinum’s differentiation will most likely rely on its marketing as a ‘premium’ brand, as its name implies (though it does sound a bit like a credit card rewards program).

AB hasn’t released any information about the flavoring of the new brew, so we’ll have to wait and see if they make any significant changes in that direction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.