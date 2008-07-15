Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Let The Theme Park Sale Begin

Now that Belgian brewer InBev has agreed to buy Anheuser-Busch (BUD), it will soon be stuck with a whole lot of debt. So what will a savvy company like InBev do? Have a fire sale for all the low-growth components of BUD. The likely candidates for sale are:



the theme-park division (good riddance)

the beer-can recycling/manufacturing divisions

Bloomberg reports that InBev could get $2.9 billion for the theme parks and $1.7 billion for divisions that recycle beer containers and make cans and bottles.

The theme park division, which includes Busch Gardens and Sea World, was rumoured to be for sale as part of the restructuring plan BUD had announced prior to the merger to stave off InBev. Amid the PR blitz, (former) BUD CEO Augustus Busch IV denied the rumours, but these moves by InBev are not unexpected and make sense.

