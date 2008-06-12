Anheuser-Busch (BUD): InBev's Stock Rise Makes Bid Increase More Likely

Yesterday, Anheuser-Busch’s (BUD) stock hit $63 in the after-market, suggesting that investors are betting that InBev will increase its bid for BUD above the current $65/share offer. As we mentioned before about the formal offer, analysts believe a $70/share takeover price is not out of the question, and the rise in InBev’s stock today suggests that the firm has ample room to raise its bid without angering its own shareholders.



Per MarketWatch, InBev’s stock was up 3.6% in Brussels. In our opinion, this move makes an eventual bid increase more likely.

See Also:

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Confirms $65 InBev Bid: Investors Betting More Where That Came From (BUD)

More Pressure On Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Molson Coors (TAP)-SABMiller JV Is Called a “Game Changer” (BUD, TAP)

Augustus Busch IV Sued (Absurdly) For Blocking Anheuser-Busch (BUD)-InBev Deal (BUD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.