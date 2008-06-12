Anheuser-Busch (BUD): InBev Launches Charm Offensive To Quell Screams About "Stealing American Icon!"

The InBev – Anheuser-Busch (BUD) deal has already triggered a crusade of flag-waving by Americans horrified that a national icon is about to be sold to Belgium. Thus, InBev has already launched a major charm offensive to try to nip this “nationalism” deal risk in the bud.



Carlos Brito, CEO of InBev, in a video linked below, has reassured BUD (and America) that if the deal goes through, InBev won’t close any U.S. breweries and plans to keep St. Louis as BUD’s U.S. headquarters. While he was non-committal about who would run the merged company [answer: InBev], Brito did say he wanted the combined firm to have board members from both companies.

Cue charm offensive:

We have the highest respect for Anheuser-Busch, its employees and its leadership, who have built the leading brewer in the U.S. and grown the iconic Budweiser brand. Together, we would draw on the collective expertise of both companies’ management and employees. We also recognise the great contribution of Anheuser-Busch’s wholesalers to the company’s success and would work closely with them, under the three-tier system, to create even greater excitement in the marketplace around the brands of both companies. The combination will create a stronger, more competitive, sustainable global company which will benefit all stakeholders.

Brito even promises to give the company a name that will evoke the long Anheuser-Busch heritage (for example, “Anheuser-Busch”).

Video Link

Press Release

